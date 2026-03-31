Pasadena crash: 2 e-bike riders crash with pickup truck; 1 dead, 1 taken by Life Flight
PASADENA, Texas - Pasadena police are investigating a deadly crash between a pickup truck and two unknown two-wheeled vehicles.
According to reports, police were called out to an incident near the intersection of San Jacinto Drive and Queens Road just before 9 p.m.
Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston
Two people appeared to have been riding e-bikes and crashed into a pickup truck. It was reported the riders were one adult male and a possible teenager.
One person was dead at the scene and witnesses say one person was taken by Life Flight.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what led up to the crash.
The relationship between the e-bike riders is unknown.
Officials have not reported on the condition of the pickup truck driver.
The Source: Information from this article was gathered from OnScene TV Houston.