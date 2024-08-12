Pasadena condo owners discover no insurance amidst hurricane season

No homeowner wants to hear they have no insurance in the height of hurricane season. Residents who live at the Walnut Hill Condominiums in Pasadena say they got that bad news on July 31.

"I was flabbergasted and so was everybody else," says condo owner Rosalinda DeLeon.

Homeowners have been paying for insurance.

"For a long time," said condo owner Susan East. "These people, I don't trust them."

"This is a really bad deal," said condo owner Dan Percell. "It's bad for the homeowners, it leaves us vulnerable."

The Walnut Hills homeowners must pay their homeowners association fees or face losing their property. Part of that fee is supposed to pay to insure the outside of their property,

"We pay a maintenance fee every month that is supposed to include that," Dan said.

It was cancelled last April, but residents found out July 31.

"They haven't made an insurance payment since February," said condo owner Michael Courtney. "So where has $48,000 a month went for the last five or six months."

"The previous management company came in, and said in a couple of weeks we're going to be out of here, and by the way, you all are in debt. You haven't paid your insurance in months," Dan said.

Pegasus Management tells FOX 26 they just took over on June 1 and are waiting on records from the prior management company.

Pegasus says it asked homeowners last month for a pay increase, but homeowners voted it down.

"Well, we're going to ask everybody to pay an extra $500 a month on top of their maintenance fee," said condo owner Carole Lane. "That's a mortgage payment. Everybody said no,"

"We're finding out we're victims of somebody else's mismanagement," said condo owner Ken Pullig.