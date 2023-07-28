Firefighters are battling a fire at an apartment complex in Pasadena.

The fire was reported on Friday afternoon at a complex in the 3600 block of Shaver Street.

According to the Pasadena Fire Marshal's Office, no injuries have been reported.

Eight to 10 units are believed to be involved along with 35 personnel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.