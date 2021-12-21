Pasadena Animal Shelter gives away woman's missing dog to someone else

A woman tells FOX 26 the Pasadena Animal Shelter found her dog that went missing five years ago, but they gave her beloved pet to someone else.

Katie McCoy rescued the mixed poodle she named Abi when she lived in Abilene.

"She just completed my heart at the time," McCoy said. "She was just a big part of my life when I got her."

In the fall of 2016 McCoy attended grad school in Houston.

That’s when Abi went missing.

"Within 30 minutes I had printed out flyers looking for her," said McCoy. "I had my cellphone on she had a collar with her name and my number but I never heard anything."

McCoy says she gave up hope fearing Abi was dead.

"Once I moved it was kind of like I forced myself to move on," she said

On December 15, McCoy says Pasadena Animal Control called her saying they had Abi based on her micro-chip.

She says she didn’t listen to the voice message until the 17th.

"I talked to Angie on the phone and she said somebody picked her up on Thursday the day before I called back," said McCoy. "I was like call her back I’m the owner let her know. She said the woman had photos of Abi and I said that doesn’t make sense she is my dog she had my information I’ve been looking for her for 5 years, and she said well you should have called."

McCoy says the shelter won’t give her any information about the woman who claimed to be Abi’s owner.

FOX 26 called the Pasadena Animal Shelter for two days after about a small dog named Abi.

When we finally got a hold of assistant manager Melissa Clark she could only tell FOX 26's Randy Wallace the situation is under investigation.

"Just this past week I found out she’s still alive I actually thought she was dead," McCoy said, "I just want to know where she is I just want to see her one last time an updated photo oh her something, but I’ve gotten nothing."

FOX 26 will update this story when we have new information.

