'Parents worst nightmare,' Houston-area man sentenced for molesting child at store

A man accused of molesting a child at a thrift store has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office announced Saturday Mario Navarro, 52, of Greenspoint, was sentenced this week for molesting a 9-year-old boy at a thrift store in 2016.

Court documents say Navarro ran into a woman he knew and her son and told the boy "he had some candy in the back of the store and lured him into a restroom." That's where the DA's office says he put a towel around the boy's eyes and assaulted him.

About four months later, the DA's office says the boy told his mother that he had a "secret" and told her what had happened at the thrift store. She called the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and arrested Navarro after an investigation was launched.

A judge sentenced the 52-year-old to 22 years, which was lauded by Assistant District Attorney Brett Batchelor, who helped prosecute the case and District Attorney Kim Ogg.

"It’s a parent’s worst nightmare: a sexual predator just lurking in a store ready to lure children away from their parents," he said.

"This sexual predator has destroyed this boy’s childhood and turned the innocent act of shopping with his mother into a traumatic experience of recurring fear, worry, and disgust," Ogg added. "Situations like this are absolutely heartbreaking."

