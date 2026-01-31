Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Freeze Warning starting Saturday night

Published  January 31, 2026 12:56pm CST
The Brief

    • Freeze Warning in effect for Greater Houston from Saturday night to Sunday morning.
    • Freeze conditions could affect outdoor plants and unprotected pipes.
    • Warmer weather next week with rain chances

HOUSTON - Saturday night's Freeze Watch has now been upgraded to a Freeze Warning for the Greater Houston area.

Houston weather: Freeze Warning

Big picture view:

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning that'll be in effect from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Temperatures are projected to plummet to the 20s across the Houston metro while areas north of Houston could dip to the upper teens. So plan on a decent chance of a hard freeze Sunday morning, especially for folks who live north of I-10.  

Why you should care:

Freeze conditions could kill outdoor plants and have the potential to damage unprotected outdoor pipes.

Please take the time to protect your pipes, plants, and pets and check on elderly neighbors.

Don't forget, sprinklers count as pipes you should protect ahead of the winter storm. FOX 26's Angie Rodriguez spoke with a Houston repairman on what homeowners should do before the storm hits.

Warming next week with showers

What's next:

After a cold weekend, forecast highs are expected to reach the widespread 60s next week. 

High pressure builds back into Texas, keeping skies clear. Our next best chance for rain will be Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered showers expected. 

We will continue to update you on the exact timing as we get closer.

Weather