Houston, Fort Bend County open warming centers for freeze this weekend

Houston warming centers

The City of Houston is opening twelve warming centers.

Hours:

The warming centers will open at 5 p.m. Friday and operate 24 hours a day.

What to expect:

The warming centers will offer blankets, snacks and water.

Dig deeper:

The city says more than 1000 city facilities are also open during their normal operating hours for people who need to get out of the cold.

Map:

Click here to find a map of 24-hour warming centers and other city facilities open near you.

Fort Bend County warming centers

Fort Bend County is opening warming centers beginning Friday. The county says the centers will remain open through Sunday or as long as freeze conditions warrant. Officials say locations and hours of operation may vary by day based on forecast conditions and operational needs.

Overnight warming center

Hours: Friday, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Attack Poverty - Friends of North Rosenberg

1908 Avenue E, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Daytime warming centers

Library Hours: Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fulshear Branch Library 6350 GM Library Rd, Fulshear, TX 77441

George Memorial Library 1001 Golfview Dr, Richmond, TX 77469

Mission Bend Branch Library 8421 Addicks Clodine Rd, Houston, TX 77083

Missouri City Branch Library 1530 Texas Parkway, Missouri City, TX 77489

First Colony Branch Library 2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Sugar Land Branch Library 550 Eldridge Rd, Sugar Land, TX 77478

University Branch Library 14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Sienna Branch Library 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City, TX 77459

Library Hours: Saturday, 10 a.m.– 2 p.m.

Mamie George Branch Library 320 Dulles Ave., Stafford, TX 77477

Albert George Branch Library 9230 Gene St., Needville, Texas 77461

Freeze expected this weekend

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire region on Saturday morning.

A Freeze Watch is in effect for Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Temperatures are projected to plummet to the 20s across the metro, but the wind will make it feel much worse. Wind chill values on Saturday and Sunday mornings are expected to dip into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Please take the time today to protect your pipes, plants, and pets and check on elderly neighbors.

Dig deeper:

Click here to see the full forecast.