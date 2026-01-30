Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Wharton County, Walker County, Brazos County, Grimes County, Inland Harris County, Southern Liberty County, Polk County, Waller County, Inland Jackson County, Washington County, Fort Bend County, Inland Brazoria County, Colorado County, Montgomery County, Inland Matagorda County, San Jacinto County, Chambers County, Houston County
3
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SAT 10:00 AM CST, Wharton County, Montgomery County, Inland Jackson County, Brazos County, Inland Harris County, Waller County, Southern Liberty County, Inland Galveston County, Colorado County, Walker County, Washington County, San Jacinto County, Polk County, Chambers County, Inland Matagorda County, Fort Bend County, Inland Brazoria County, Grimes County, Houston County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County

Houston, Fort Bend County open warming centers for freeze this weekend

By
Updated  January 30, 2026 12:51pm CST
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
Houston weather: Cold Weather Advisory, Freeze Watch this weekend

Houston weather: Cold Weather Advisory, Freeze Watch this weekend

The biggest concern is the arrival of another Arctic blast this weekend. A dry front that moved through overnight opens the door for even colder air to settle in. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire region on Saturday morning. A Freeze Watch is in effect for Saturday night/ Sunday morning.

The Brief

    • Warming centers are opening up in the Houston area and in Fort Bend County ahead of freezing temperatures.
    • We have compiled a list below.

HOUSTON - Warming centers are opening up in the Greater Houston area ahead of freezing temperatures this weekend.

Houston warming centers

The City of Houston is opening twelve warming centers.

Hours:

The warming centers will open at 5 p.m. Friday and operate 24 hours a day.

What to expect:

The warming centers will offer blankets, snacks and water.

Dig deeper:

The city says more than 1000 city facilities are also open during their normal operating hours for people who need to get out of the cold.

Map:

Click here to find a map of 24-hour warming centers and other city facilities open near you.

Fort Bend County warming centers

Fort Bend County is opening warming centers beginning Friday. The county says the centers will remain open through Sunday or as long as freeze conditions warrant. Officials say locations and hours of operation may vary by day based on forecast conditions and operational needs. 

Overnight warming center

Hours: Friday, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Attack Poverty - Friends of North Rosenberg

1908 Avenue E, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Daytime warming centers

Library Hours: Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. 

  • Fulshear Branch Library 6350 GM Library Rd, Fulshear, TX 77441
  • George Memorial Library 1001 Golfview Dr, Richmond, TX 77469
  • Mission Bend Branch Library 8421 Addicks Clodine Rd, Houston, TX 77083
  • Missouri City Branch Library 1530 Texas Parkway, Missouri City, TX 77489
  • First Colony Branch Library 2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land, TX 77479
  • Sugar Land Branch Library 550 Eldridge Rd, Sugar Land, TX 77478
  • University Branch Library 14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479
  • Sienna Branch Library 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City, TX 77459

Library Hours: Saturday, 10 a.m.– 2 p.m.

  • Mamie George Branch Library 320 Dulles Ave., Stafford, TX 77477
  • Albert George Branch Library 9230 Gene St., Needville, Texas 77461

Freeze expected this weekend

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire region on Saturday morning.

A Freeze Watch is in effect for Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Temperatures are projected to plummet to the 20s across the metro, but the wind will make it feel much worse. Wind chill values on Saturday and Sunday mornings are expected to dip into the upper teens and lower 20s. 

Please take the time today to protect your pipes, plants, and pets and check on elderly neighbors.

Dig deeper:

Click here to see the full forecast.

The Source: Information about the warming centers comes from the City of Houston. Information about the weather forecast comes from FOX 26 Meteorologist Allison Gargaro.

HoustonWeather