Houston, Fort Bend County open warming centers for freeze this weekend
HOUSTON - Warming centers are opening up in the Greater Houston area ahead of freezing temperatures this weekend.
Houston warming centers
The City of Houston is opening twelve warming centers.
Hours:
The warming centers will open at 5 p.m. Friday and operate 24 hours a day.
What to expect:
The warming centers will offer blankets, snacks and water.
The city says more than 1000 city facilities are also open during their normal operating hours for people who need to get out of the cold.
Map:
Click here to find a map of 24-hour warming centers and other city facilities open near you.
Fort Bend County warming centers
Fort Bend County is opening warming centers beginning Friday. The county says the centers will remain open through Sunday or as long as freeze conditions warrant. Officials say locations and hours of operation may vary by day based on forecast conditions and operational needs.
Overnight warming center
Hours: Friday, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Attack Poverty - Friends of North Rosenberg
1908 Avenue E, Rosenberg, TX 77471
Daytime warming centers
Library Hours: Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Fulshear Branch Library 6350 GM Library Rd, Fulshear, TX 77441
- George Memorial Library 1001 Golfview Dr, Richmond, TX 77469
- Mission Bend Branch Library 8421 Addicks Clodine Rd, Houston, TX 77083
- Missouri City Branch Library 1530 Texas Parkway, Missouri City, TX 77489
- First Colony Branch Library 2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land, TX 77479
- Sugar Land Branch Library 550 Eldridge Rd, Sugar Land, TX 77478
- University Branch Library 14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479
- Sienna Branch Library 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City, TX 77459
Library Hours: Saturday, 10 a.m.– 2 p.m.
- Mamie George Branch Library 320 Dulles Ave., Stafford, TX 77477
- Albert George Branch Library 9230 Gene St., Needville, Texas 77461
Freeze expected this weekend
A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire region on Saturday morning.
A Freeze Watch is in effect for Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Temperatures are projected to plummet to the 20s across the metro, but the wind will make it feel much worse. Wind chill values on Saturday and Sunday mornings are expected to dip into the upper teens and lower 20s.
Please take the time today to protect your pipes, plants, and pets and check on elderly neighbors.
Click here to see the full forecast.
The Source: Information about the warming centers comes from the City of Houston. Information about the weather forecast comes from FOX 26 Meteorologist Allison Gargaro.