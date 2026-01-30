The Brief Chilly and breezy behind cold front Arctic blast brings hard freeze this weekend Warmer next week



An arctic blast will bring another freeze to the Houston area this weekend, with a Cold Weather Advisory in effect Saturday morning and a freeze watch in effect Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Chilly Friday

It is going to be a cloudy and chilly day across the Houston area. We expect afternoon high to only reach the mid-50s, kept in check by a steady breeze from the north at 15 mph. Gusts could reach up to 25 mph.

Arctic blast this weekend

The biggest concern is the arrival of another Arctic blast this weekend. A dry front that moved through overnight opens the door for even colder air to settle in.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire region on Saturday morning.

A Freeze Watch is in effect for Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Temperatures are projected to plummet to the 20s across the metro, but the wind will make it feel much worse. Wind chill values on Saturday and Sunday mornings are expected to dip into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Please take the time today to protect your pipes, plants, and pets and check on elderly neighbors.

Warming next week

After a cold weekend, forecast highs are expected to reach the widespread 60s next week. High pressure builds back into Texas keeping skies clear. Our next best chance for rain will be Tuesday/ Wednesday. We will continue to update you on the exact timing as we get closer.