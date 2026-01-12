Parents, students push back on Fort Bend ISD's proposed rezoning plan

The Brief Fort Bend ISD is considering a rezoning plan that could close seven elementary schools. Many parents and students are pushing back on the proposed plan. Families expressed their concerns at Monday's night special board meeting.



Several elementary schools in Fort Bend ISD could be on the chopping block as the district considers rezoning to balance student enrollment.

What we know:

More than 30 parents voiced concerns during a special Fort Bend ISD board meeting Monday night, urging district leaders to reconsider potential campus consolidations and closures.

District officials say boundary changes are being explored as enrollment shifts across the district. As many as seven elementary schools could be impacted under the proposed plan, sparking frustration and worry among families.

Many parents say closing schools would disrupt students’ education, overcrowd nearby campuses, and impact their communities.

"Currently, Sugar Mill is an A-rated school. It’s in the heart of our neighborhood," said Eric Johnson. "If students are moved to other schools, operating at 80% or 90% capacity, that will degrade their education as well."

What's next:

Fort Bend ISD officials say a public posting outlining the proposed plan will be released on the district’s website later this week.

The posting will include campus consolidations and closures. Families can complete a survey and share their feedback.

The posting will be posted for about two weeks and then will be discussed at a board meeting on February 9.

Parents say they hope community feedback will influence the district’s final decision before any schools are permanently closed.