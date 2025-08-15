Parents outraged after kids dropped off at wrong bus stops in Humble and Texas City

The Brief A 4-year-old girl was dropped off blocks away from her bus stop in Humble. In Texas City, a 5-year-old boy was missing for hours before being found safe. Parents say this is unacceptable and are demanding answers.



School just started for many local districts, but some parents are already raising concerns after their kids were dropped off at the wrong bus stop.

FOX 26’s Jillian Hartmann spoke with families in Humble and Texas City who say their kids were left frightened and alone.

Humble: 4-year-old dropped off blocks away

Joe Flowers says his 4-year-old daughter, a Pre-K student at Oak Forest Elementary, was dropped off blocks from her stop on her second day of school.

"I was waiting at the bus stop," Flowers said. "I asked the driver if she was on the bus. She said no. I jumped in my car and found my daughter two blocks away, crying on the corner."

Flowers says the incident left his daughter traumatized. He believes district policy requires drivers to verify that a parent or guardian is present before releasing Pre-K students.

"I reached out to the school," Flowers said. "The superintendent called and said they’re going to work on training, so this doesn’t happen to another child."

For now, Flowers is driving his daughter to school.

"She’s not a fan of the bus right now," he said. "She told me, ‘Papi, I don’t want to get lost again.’"

Humble ISD response

Jamie Mount, Chief Communications Officer for Humble ISD said, "This should never have happened. We are deeply troubled that a child was placed in this situation. We have extended our apologies to the family and share their concerns. Our policy requires Pre-K students to be met at their bus stop by a parent or other authorized adult. The bus driver made a serious mistake by allowing the Pre-K student to get off the bus when no one was there to meet the child. The bus had actually stopped a few blocks away from the correct stop and the parent was waiting at the right spot. Thankfully, the child is safe. The district is addressing the driver’s failure to adhere to established policy. Due to confidentiality requirements regarding personnel matters, we are limited in providing details."

Texas City: 5-year-old missing for hours

In Texas City, Josh Brents says his 5-year-old son, William, never got off at his stop on the first day of school. As the family searched and called the school, police were preparing to issue an AMBER Alert.

"It was a sinking feeling," Brents said. "By this time, police were getting involved… he’d been missing about three and a half hours."

Brents says he decided to check home again and saw William running down the driveway without shoes, looking like he had been crying.

"I grabbed him and hugged him," Brents said. "He told me he got lost… he cried by a tree, knocked on a door for help, then saw another kid and asked for directions. That kid helped him find our house."

Texas City ISD response

Melissa Tortorici, the spokesperson for Texas City ISD said, "Texas City ISD places the highest priority on student safety. District protocol requires that kindergarten students are only released from the bus when a designated adult is present to meet them. This procedure is in place to ensure the well-being of our youngest learners. Following an incident in which this protocol was not followed, the driver and bus aide involved are no longer employed by Texas City ISD. This incident has also prompted us to review these procedures and expectations with all transportation staff to ensure full understanding and compliance. We remain committed to the safety of every child in our care and will continue to reinforce protocols designed to protect our students."

The school district, police and the family really want to find the stranger who helped William get back home safely, and thank him for what he did.