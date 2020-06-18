Parents of little boy found wandering alone in southeast Houston have been found

article

Child Protective Services is in touch with the parents of a little boy who was found wandering alone and dropped off at a fire station in southeast Houston.

CPS tells FOX 26 that they are working with the boy's family to ensure the future safety of the child.

The four-year-old was found walking alone early Wednesday morning in the 6100 block of El Oro Drive, according to a tweet by Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena.

A family saw the toddler and took him to Houston Fire Station 55 around 4:30 a.m.

The boy was in good condition, and was taken to Texas Children's Hospital in the Medical Center for a wellness check.