Parent to Parent: Tech experts sending warning about Snapchat and its security

Snapchat is eventually looking to dethrone Tiktok as the fastest growing social media app used by teenagers according to multiple reports, but we are learning Snapchat isn’t as secure as you may think.

In fact, despite new safeguards aimed to protect teenagers, it’s a platform tech experts are saying your kids need to stay away from for many reasons.

Andrew Venegas, 23, of Magnolia is facing federal charges accused of blackmailing more than 1,000 women with sexually explicit photos obtained by social media platforms like Snapchat.

Earlier this month, a man in Pennsylvania was sentenced to prison for hacking into dozens of women's Snapchat accounts and selling their private photographs.

"Children are feeling pressured to sell nudes. Children are feeling pressure to comply if they don’t want to, because if they are interested in somebody, and they don’t send a nude, then that person is just going to move on. Dump them and move on to the next person," said Titania Jordan, who is a nationally renowned tech, social media, and family expert.

She recently posted a warning to parents about Snapchat on her Instagram page.

In part of her post, she said, "How would a stranger be able to see a minors photo on snap? Is there a way for minors to post photos on Snap where anyone in the world can see? The answer is yes."

"I really felt the need for my son to be able to text with me and track his location around the age of eight or nine. At the time, the Bark phone did not exist and the options that were out there were not great," said Jordan.

Bark Technologies is a parental control app that helps keep kids safe online and in real life.

Bark Technologies is a parental control app that helps keep kids safe online and in real life.

The app has helped her and thousands of other parents. There are other solutions you can find right now to make sure your child is safe.