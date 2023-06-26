Parent to Parent: Keeping parents safe in the extreme heat

article

We’ve talked about keeping kids and pets safe in the heat, but what about parents! The heat can cause extra stress on your heart, especially for older adults.

In fact, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, the interaction of high heat and cardiovascular disease contributes to about a quarter of heat-related deaths.

SUGGESTED: Report predicts Houston will be #2 most populous American city by year 2100

FOX 26 spoke with Tracy Huff who is taking all the precautions because she’s experienced what it’s like to be over heated.

"I just thought I was going to pass out, and I just stopped," she said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Dr. John Higgins is a cardiologist with UT Health, and he says the heat can creep up on you especially since most people don’t slow down.

"Acutely when you go out and in the heat, immediately from the radiation, your body has to cool down more. That means more blood has to be pumped to the skin, so you can get that heat out, evaporate, and cool down. Essentially, it is putting extra stress on the heart acutely," he said.

The best thing to do is drink plenty of water.

"Not just a little bit of water when you are working out, but hydrating before you go out because when you are indoors, the air conditioning has a dehumidifying effect in the system, so you do get a little bit dehydrated when you are indoors. Especially when you wake up, first thing in the morning, you are up to 5% dehydrated."

From Dr. Higgins on how to ‘Beat the HEATS’:

Hydrate before, during & after, Hat

Early/late in day, Evaporative clothes

Acclimatize, Air conditioning

Tone it down: time & intensity

Sunscreen & Shade