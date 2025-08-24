Suspect arrested after barricading himself in Kingwood area home, police say

The Brief Police were called for a welfare check on Palisade Falls Trail. A suspected assault victim gave a statement to police after being safely removed from the scene. The suspect allegedly barricaded himself in the home, but eventually exited and was taken into custody.



A suspect is in custody after barricading himself in a Kingwood home on Saturday night, police say.

What we know:

At about 10 p.m. Saturday, Houston Police were called for a welfare check in the 5600 block of Palisade Falls Trail, near Kingwood and Willow Trace Drives.

When officers arrived, they determined the situation was a domestic dispute or assault. Police say the suspect and victim are in a dating relationship.

The victim was said to have been safely removed from the scene, and she gave a brief statement to police.

Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home and refused to comply with officers, but he eventually came out of the home and was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this incident has been identified.

No other information about this incident is available at this time.