Suspect arrested after barricading himself in Kingwood area home, police say
KINGWOOD, Texas - A suspect is in custody after barricading himself in a Kingwood home on Saturday night, police say.
Houston crime: Police scene in Kingwood area
What we know:
At about 10 p.m. Saturday, Houston Police were called for a welfare check in the 5600 block of Palisade Falls Trail, near Kingwood and Willow Trace Drives.
When officers arrived, they determined the situation was a domestic dispute or assault. Police say the suspect and victim are in a dating relationship.
The victim was said to have been safely removed from the scene, and she gave a brief statement to police.
Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home and refused to comply with officers, but he eventually came out of the home and was taken into custody.
What we don't know:
No one involved in this incident has been identified.
No other information about this incident is available at this time.
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police Department.