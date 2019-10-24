Pair charged with capital murder in 3-year-old's death

article

Prosecutors on Thursday charged two people with capital murder for the death of a 3-year-old Alabama girl whose body was found in a dumpster after she disappeared from a birthday party.

Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr announced in a press conference that 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth and 29-year-old Derick Irisha Brown, are charged with capital murder of a child under age 14. He said they are being held without bond.

Capital murder carries a possible death penalty.

Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (Birmingham Police Department)

Kamille McKinney, called "Cupcake" by relatives, vanished on the evening of Oct. 12 while playing outside at the Tom Brown Village Housing Community. Police found her body 10 days later in a dumpster at a county landfill.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family as they grieve the loss of Kamille," Carr said.

Lawyers for Stallworth and Brown said earlier that they are innocent.

The charges filed Thursday were expected. Police on Tuesday announced their intent to charge the pair after recovering the body of the toddler.

Authorities haven't said when or how the girl was killed.

Carr declined to answer questions on Thursday, citing the ongoing investigation.

