Paid apprenticeships available in HVAC, skilled trades

The heat is on in Greater Houston, but there's a shortage of HVAC technicians to install and repair air conditioning units.

The Houston Gulf Coast Building and Construction Trades Council is working to change that. It's recruiting for a free class to prepare candidates for paid apprenticeships in HVAC and other skilled trades.

Free class to prepare for paid apprenticeships

What we know:

The U.S. Department of Labor reports 110,000 HVAC technicians are needed to fill jobs nationwide, and that's projected to rise 21% a year until 2032. Meantime, 25,000 leave the industry each year, mostly Baby Boomers who are retiring.

Grace Crissman is not sweating finding a job in the future. She's an apprentice with a company called Energy Mechanical Services, learning to become a certified HVAC technician.

"I really like working with my hands. I’ve been doing HVAC controls, learning a lot of programming, getting to know people, working with customers," she told us.

She gets paid while she learns the trade, plus receives health insurance and retirement benefits. She graduated from the Houston Gulf Coast Building and Construction Trades Council's Apprenticeship Readiness Program (ARP) Multicraft Core Curriculum (MC3).

"I got to learn about electricians. We got a math refresh, which was very helpful. We got to learn about tools, and we got career coaches for life," Grace said.

MC3 program

What's next:

The MC3 is a free, three-week class that prepares candidates for apprenticeships in thirteen skilled trades, including HVAC, construction, and pipe fitting. Graduates then complete five-year, paid apprenticeships with benefits.

"These students can start out at $21 an hour, not knowing one thing about anything. The MC3 program teaches them their tool identification, OSHA 10 safety, CPR, math, everything," explained Bryan Edwards of the Pipe Fitters Local Union 211.

Houston's construction boom is creating more demand for HVAC technicians.

"The city of Houston has an expansion of $2.5 billion, the George R. Brown Convention Center, Harris Health has $2.7 billion worth of work, new hospitals like LBJ and Ben Taub, and ambulatory clinics," listed Paul Puente, Executive Secretary of the Houston Gulf Coast Building and Construction Trades Council.

That hot demand has Crissman feeling cool about her future.

"I’d love to teach people in the future everything I’ve learned through this company and through the apprenticeship program," she said.

What you can do:

The Apprenticeship Readiness Program is taking applications now. Candidates can learn more at ARPMC3.com or call (832) 429-1944.