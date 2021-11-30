Oxford High School shooting: 3 dead, 8 wounded, 15-year-old suspect arrested

Three students are dead and eight other victims wounded after a mass shooting at Oxford High School Tuesday afternoon.

The shooter, a 15-year-old sophomore who attends the school, was taken into custody without resistance. Seven other students were wounded and an eighth victim is a teacher.

The students fatally shot were identified during a briefing Tuesday night:

16-year-old Tate Myre died inside a patrol car while deputies were taking him to the hospital

14-year-old Hana St. Juliana

17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin

During the 10 p.m. update, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the gun was purchased on Friday, Nov. 26 by the suspect's father. Bouchard also said at least 12 rounds were fired based on casings found in the area.

He also said it would take several hours to process the crime scene and that investigators are inside now.

Bouchard said they are still working to determine where the shooter went first but said he came out of the bathroom in the school with the gun and started shooting.

Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said in an earlier update that the suspect was arrested within minutes of the first 911 call - which came in at 12:51 p.m. - by a school deputy that is assigned there, as well as one responding to the scene.

The semi-automatic handgun used was recovered, and the suspect did not appear to wear any body armor.

"He has already invoked his right to not speak. He wants an attorney, he is not telling us anything at this point in time," McCabe said. "We believe he acted alone and don't believe he planned this with anybody else."

When asked if the suspect gave any reason for his motivation, McCabe responded, "I'm not going to get into that."

The suspect is being held at Children's Village, a detainment facility for children. McCabe said it will be up to the county prosecutor whether the boy will be charged as an adult or as a minor.

McCabe said that he was not sure if the suspect had run out of ammunition or was stopped by law enforcement before he could continue shooting.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was on hand for the second press conference Tuesday afternoon and called it "a parent's worst nightmare."

Information about the suspect and his past disciplinary history is not known yet, as interviews with staff and other students are ongoing.

Two shooting victims received helicopter life flights from the shooting scene, one with University of Michigan Hospital identification, the second with red and white markings from a nearby hospital.

McCabe said the suspect fired multiple shots during the incident but gave himself up willingly to deputies.

The undersheriff added that all the students were out of the school, moved to a reunification site and staging area at a nearby Meijer store.

One student told FOX 2 that they had mass shooter response training and "knew what to do."

Oxford schools Superintendent Tim Throne said he was receiving the details of the shooting from McCabe in real time, and was unable to add any further information.

"Pray for our families and our students in Oxford," he said.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



