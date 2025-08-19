Inside Operation Heat Wave: Ride along as law enforcement tracks down fugitives near Conroe

The Brief More than 70 people were apprehended during Operation Heat Wave. Several law enforcement agencies partnered to apprehend fugitives in and around Conroe. FOX 26's Jonathan Mejia got to join the agents for their operation.



Federal and local law enforcement officers worked together to conduct Operation Heat Wave earlier this month to track down dozens of fugitives in and around Conroe.

By the numbers:

During the operation, the task force apprehended 71 people and cleared 91 of the 149 warrants they were targeting at the start of the operation.

Operation Heat Wave

The backstory:

The Conroe Police Department partnered with several federal and local agencies from across Southeast Texas to conduct the operation from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8.

They were searching for people wanted on an array of warrants including for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, assault – family violence, aggravated assault, aggravated sexual assault of a child, possession of child pornography and stalking, among others.

"It was very focused on our particular warrant list and some of our higher-profile cases – violent crimes, crimes against children, serious felonies that we placed on a list," said Conroe Police Chief Jon Buckholtz.

That task force included the U.S. Marshals Service-Southern District of Texas, USMS Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/ERO, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Texas Office of Attorney General, The Office of Inspector General, Houston Police Department, Fort Bend County Precinct Four Constables Office, Richmond Police Department, Harris County Constables Office Precinct One and Five, Austin County Sheriff’s Office and the Pasadena Police Department.

Ride along on Operation Heat Wave

Dig deeper:

FOX 26's Jonathan Mejia was one of the few reporters who joined agents on their operation. Our crews captured multiple arrests. Ride along by watching the video at the top of this story.