Operation 'Black Flag' ends with more than 1,800 citations issued, over 200 arrests made

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Operation ‘Black Flag’, an operation aimed at cracking down on street racing and street takeovers during the popular TX2K event, had a "successful" conclusion, officials said. 

According to Constable Alan Rosen with the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, over a three-day period, from March 16 to March 19, the task force cumulatively issued more than 1,800 citations and made more than 200 arrests on charges from racing on a highway to reckless driving and driving while intoxicated. 

Officials said 15 cars were seized across Harris County as part of the initiative involving a total of more than 250 officers. 

Texas Department of Public Safety Houston Police Department Harris County Sheriff's Office Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Ted Heap, Harris County Constable Precinct 5, Jersey Village Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies across Harris County for being part of this joint operation.