Operation 'Black Flag' ends with more than 1,800 citations issued, over 200 arrests made

Operation ‘Black Flag’, an operation aimed at cracking down on street racing and street takeovers during the popular TX2K event, had a "successful" conclusion, officials said.

According to Constable Alan Rosen with the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, over a three-day period, from March 16 to March 19, the task force cumulatively issued more than 1,800 citations and made more than 200 arrests on charges from racing on a highway to reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.

Officials said 15 cars were seized across Harris County as part of the initiative involving a total of more than 250 officers.

Texas Department of Public Safety Houston Police Department Harris County Sheriff's Office Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Ted Heap, Harris County Constable Precinct 5, Jersey Village Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies across Harris County for being part of this joint operation.