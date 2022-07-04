Operation Appreciation: H-E-B sending 500 care packages to military members

article

H-E-B will send over 500 care packages to Texans who are on active duty to show gratitude for the selfless sacrifice of our nation's military heroes.

H-E-B is inviting customers to nominate an active-duty service member to receive an H-E-B care package full of items like snacks, coffee, and other H-E-B favorites.

Nominations are now open here for this year's program and will be accepted until 500 are received.

Visit the H-E-B Facebook page to learn more about how to nominate your military hero. You can also leave a "thank you" message to be included in a care package by clicking here.

H-E-B’s military care package effort is a part of H-E-B Operation Appreciation, an annual campaign to support military men, women, and families.