'Only Took One Puff': Flight Attendant Opens Bathroom Door on Passenger Caught Vaping

A passenger on an American Airlines flight from Phoenix to San Francisco was met by police upon arrival after being caught vaping in the bathroom mid-flight. The incident occurred on August 4 and involved Peter Nguyen, who was confronted by a flight attendant during the flight.

Passenger's Account

Peter Nguyen, who recorded the encounter, told Storyful that he "only took one puff" of his vape before the flight attendant forced entry into the bathroom. "I told her I was just using the bathroom and I apologized for vaping and I was recording," Nguyen said.

In the video, the flight attendant can be seen reaching toward his phone as it records. Nguyen alleges that she put her hands on him during the confrontation.

Airline's Response

American Airlines confirmed that Nguyen was met by the San Francisco Police Department upon landing.

"A customer on American Airlines flight 2860 with service from Phoenix (PHX) to San Francisco (SFO) was removed from the aircraft upon arrival at SFO due to disruptive behavior. We thank our customers for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience," an American Airlines spokesperson said.

Legal Implications

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, vaping on a plane is a federal offense, highlighting the seriousness of the incident.

The airline's response underscores the importance of adhering to federal regulations during flights.