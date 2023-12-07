In an exclusive report from FOX 26, teachers at KIPP Sunnyside, a public charter school in South Houston, expressed growing concerns about the safety of their campus. They tell us a sewage tank burst in a common area, creating an unpleasant situation that prompted them to speak out.

Teachers claim that a sewage tank burst while students were outside, resulting in a foul-smelling mess that spilled over onto the ground during school hours. One teacher, who chose to remain anonymous, revealed that the students were outraged, with some expressing their frustration by threatening to call their parents.

SUGGESTED: Houston ISD staffer says she was fired for taking time off after husband diagnosed, died of cancer

However, the sewage tank issue is just one of many problems plaguing KIPP Sunnyside, according to reports from several educators. Photos provided to FOX 26 depict broken bathroom equipment, leaky ceilings, busted door locks, and classrooms deemed unfit for instruction. Teachers assert that they have reported these problems to maintenance, but some repairs take weeks, while others remain unaddressed.

They tell us the issues extend beyond the classrooms, with inoperable air conditioning units, exposed wiring, and damaged cafeteria tables also documented in photos.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Photos submitted to Fox 26 by KIPP Sunnyside teachers depict busted sewage tanks, broken toilets, and poor conditions to the building and football field on campus.

Even the football field is reportedly in poor condition, leading to the relocation of a September game. Additionally, the school faces frequent disruptions to essential services like Wi-Fi and electricity.

KIPP Sunnyside is part of the Public Charter System, comprising over 30 schools in the Houston area according to their website. The anonymous teacher expressed frustration, noting that other schools in the system have seen building improvements while KIPP Sunnyside has been conducting classes in temporary buildings for over a decade. They question why their pleas for help and improvement seem to fall on deaf ears.

"If you're going to stand on equity and giving kids access, then you need to provide them with equitable conditions," the anonymous teacher emphasized.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The educators at KIPP Sunnyside hope for a better learning environment and have reached out to their leaders, expressing disappointment that their concerns have not been addressed adequately. They stress that a school should be a safe place for education, but the current conditions are perpetuating stereotypes rather than fostering a conducive learning environment.

FOX 26 has sought responses from KIPP Houston CEO Sehba Ali and the school's CEO. A spokesperson from Kipp replied to our requests with a statement:

"KIPP Texas prioritizes the learning environment for staff and students. On Tuesday, we contacted the City of Houston about a block in a city-owned sewer line that impacted KIPP Sunnyside and surrounding establishments. The City resolved the matter within 48 hours without disruption to instruction. We understand the importance of maintaining high standards for our facilities, and we are committed to promptly resolving any issues that may arise to ensure that instruction continues in a safe environment for our students."