Onion rings snack sold at Dollar Tree stores recalled over undeclared allergen

An onion ring-flavored snack sold at Dollar Tree store across the U.S. has been recalled due to an undeclared allergen and other "sensitive ingredients," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

Rudolph Foods recalled 39 cases of Rudolph’s OnYums "Onion Flavored Rings" in 3 oz. packages, noting how they may contain undeclared wheat and other sensitive ingredients such as monosodium glutamate and artificial colors yellow 6, yellow 6 lake, blue 2 lake, blue 1 lake, and red 40 lake.

Officials said the recalled products were sold in certain Dollar Tree stores in 17 states: Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The recall was initiated after someone discovered that "the manufacturer inadvertently placed a Chile & Limon puffed wheat chip product in packaging that does not reflect the presence of the wheat ingredient," the FDA said in a notice.

The products recalled are the Rudolph’s OnYums "Onion Flavored Rings" in 3 oz. packaging with UPC #0-24622-57106-9 and code date AUG 3, 2023, featuring time stamps 02:00 – 04:30. This information can be found in the top right corner of the front of the package, the FDA said.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Customers who purchased the recalled Rudolph’s OnYums "Onion Flavored Rings" were encouraged to return them to the store of purchase for a full refund.

