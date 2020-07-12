One person injured in morning house fire in Houston

article

One person was taken to the hospital following a morning fire in Houston.

According to authorities, firefighters were called out to a home on the 4600 block of East Old Spanish Trail Dr. just after 11:15 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a single-family home with heavy fire showing.

Firefighters did find a resident hurt outside of the home in the front. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities said firefighters were able to put out the fire in a reasonable amount of time.

The home suffered major damage and most of the interior has smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.

Authorities said no foul play is suspected.