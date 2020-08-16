One on one with the candidates for District 2: U.S. Rep Dan Crenshaw and Sima Ladjevardian

According to the 2010 census, Congressional District 2 has a population of 721,185 and is located in the west and north Houston area, including parts of West University, Spring, Humble and Kingwood. Traditionally Republican, Ted Poe represented the district from 2005 until his retirement in 2019. Republican Dan Crenshaw won the 2018 election and is currently the district's Representative

What's Your Point host Greg Groogan talks one-on-one with the candidates for U.S. Congressional District 2: Representative Dan Crenshaw and his Democratic opponent Sima Ladjevardian.

Also running for this congressional seat is Libertarian Elliot Scheirman

