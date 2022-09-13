Elderly man shot to death by ex-girlfriend after fight in SE Houston

Police are investigating how a fight between two exes in southeast Houston led to a deadly shooting

Officials were called to a home in the 100 block of Winkler Dr. near Telephone Rd around 4 p.m. Tuesday. That's when responding investigators at the scene found an unidentified man, 73, with a fatal gunshot wound.

Preliminary details shared by police are the man was in a previous relationship with the homeowner. They got into a fight and authorities said she was "fearing for her safety" and grabbed a gun and fired it at her ex-boyfriend.

The case was turned over to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, who said it would be presented before a grand jury for further review.

We will continue to update as more information is released.