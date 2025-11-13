One arrested, two wanted after $1,000 Lego theft from Harris County Target

The Brief Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office is searching for two suspects believed to be involved in evading deputies and a series of thefts from target. The suspects are believed to have stolen $1,000 worth of Legos. One suspect was arrested by a deputy, but the other two were able to escape from being placed in custody.



Harris County deputies are searching for two suspects involved in the alleged theft of Legos from a Target after one other suspect has already been arrested.

Traffic stop leads to arrest in alleged Target thefts

The backstory:

Early in the morning on Thursday, Precinct 5 Constable Terry Allbritton's Office reported toll road deputies conducted a traffic stop near the 3300 block of West Sam Houston Parkway South after seeing a vehicle driving without lights on at night.

The deputy, who pulled the vehicle over, was confirming the driver and vehicle's information when he received an alert about the vehicle and those inside being suspected in Target thefts.

According to the constable's office, the suspect's recent theft was more than $1,000 worth of Legos.

While the deputy was still identifying the driver, the front seat and back seat passenger got out of the vehicle and began to run. When the deputy began to chase them, the driver left the scene in the vehicle, officials report.

Houston Police Department officers assisted the deputy, and he was able to place the backseat passenger in custody. The suspect was charged with evading arrest or detention and unlawful carry of a weapon due to him being 18-years-old and possessing a loaded firearm.

What's next:

At this time, the driver and front-seat passenger have not been arrested, but the Harris County authorities have positively identified them based on the information they provided to the deputy before the chase began.

The constable's office states arrest warrants have been filed for the driver for felony evading in a motor vehicle and the front-seat passenger for felony evading with a previous conviction.