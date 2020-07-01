Officials stepping up patrols for July 4 weekend

article

With the July 4 weekend approaching, county officials say they are prepared to enforce ‘zero tolerance’ weekend starting on Thursday.

Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Tomball Police Department, and Harris County District Attorney’s Office will take part in the ‘zero tolerance’ driving while intoxicated initiative.

A release stated that the main goal of the initiative is locating intoxicated and reckless drivers within Harris County Precinct 4. Deputies will be obtaining search warrants for blood results on intoxicated drivers who refuse to provide a breath sample.

“Our deputies will be out in full force to locate those who choose to drink and drive and put the public in danger,” said Herman in a press release. ”Also, remember that Texas has a zero-tolerance law for minors and alcohol; this means drivers younger than 21 years old cannot operate motor vehicles with any amount of alcohol or drugs in their systems. These increased law enforcement patrols have incorporated a pro-active police approach during this busy weekend to keep our citizens and their families safe.”

The initiative will run Thursday, July 2 until Saturday, July 4.

If you are planning to celebrate, officials have some tips you can follow including designating a sober driver if you have consumed alcohol, call a cab or Uber or transportation needs, protect others by taking their keys if they attempt to drive after consuming alcohol, and be responsible and make safe decisions.