Manhunt underway following officer-involved shooting under investigation in South Montgomery County

A manhunt is now underway for two people following an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday afternoon in South Montgomery County.



The Texas Department of Public Safety said the shooting occurred on Interstate 45, north of Pruitt Road.

Authorities said that during a traffic stop, a male and female refused to identify themselves to a DPS trooper.

At that time, DPS said they contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to bring an AFIS, or an automatic fingerprint identification system, to the scene to identify the male and female.

While they were waiting for the results of the AFIS scan, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 28-year-old Tyler Goodson, jumped back into a 1996 White Chevrolet Pickup truck, attempted to take off and run over a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputy.

Tyler Goodson (Texas DPS)

That's when the deputy and the DPS Trooper fired their weapons at the vehicle.

Authorities said it’s unclear if the suspect or passenger were hit by the gunfire.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

We’re told the female in the vehicle, who has been identified as Rebecca Orange, 29, fled the scene on foot. Witnesses reported they saw her walking toward a Lexus parking lot.

Rebecca Orange (Texas DPS)

The suspect vehicle was later located on the 1700 block of City Plaza and is being processed.

Lt. Erik Burse with the Texas Department of Public Safety said Goodson is very dangerous and has multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants.



The Texas Rangers, along with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and the District Attorney's office are investigating the shooting scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while authorities are investigating.