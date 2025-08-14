The Brief A deputy-involved shooting is under investigation on Tanglehead Ct. Two men are dead. One of them was shot by a deputy constable. The sheriff says the incident stemmed from a child custody dispute.



A child custody dispute ended with two men dead in a northwest Harris County neighborhood, the sheriff says.

One of the men was shot by a Harris County Pct. 4 deputy constable who had responded to the scene, officials say.

Deputy-involved shooting on Tanglehead Ct.

What we know:

The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. on Tanglehead Court, north of Greenyard Drive and just south of Beltway 8.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Pct. 4 deputy constables responded to a home for a child custody dispute.

Sheriff Gonzalez says a man exited the home and shot another man who was outside.

A deputy constable returned fire, shooting the suspect, the sheriff says.

Both men were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The sheriff later confirmed that both men died.

No deputies were injured.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

What's next:

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

FOX 26 has a crew at the scene. We will bring you updates as we gather more information.