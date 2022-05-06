Off-duty officer shoots at suspected robbers outside Chase Bank, security guard hospitalized

article

Authorities say a security guard was hospitalized after suspected robbers targeted an armored car in north Harris County, where an off-duty officer reportedly fired her weapon at them.

MORE CRIME NEWS COVERAGE

Details are still pouring in, as it's an active investigation, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called out to Chase Bank in the 10300 block of North Freeway next to a Walmart, where about two men were robbing an armored car.

We're told one guard suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in what Sheriff Gonzalez described as "fair condition."

An off-duty officer at the scene also reportedly "discharged her weapon," the Sheriff said, but it's unclear if she was working security at the bank or just so happened to be in the area. Deputies say no one was hit by the gunfire.

RELATED: Attempted armed robbery of armored truck leads to gunfight in north Harris Co.

Meanwhile, the robbers took off before officials arrived and remain at large, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway with Houston's FBI Bank Task Force looking into the robbery and HCSO on the officer discharging their weapon.

HCSO Patrol Car (Photo: FOX 26)

Advertisement

FOX 26 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.