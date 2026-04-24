Off-duty reserve deputy constable killed in 18-wheeler crash in Winnie

The Brief The Jefferson County Pct. 1 Constable's Office confirmed the death of Reserve Deputy Heather Avery. She was conducting traffic control along I-10 when she was involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler.



Chambers County authorities are at the scene of a deadly crash involving an off-duty deputy constable in Winnie.

The Jefferson County Pct. 1 Constable's Office confirmed the death of Reserve Deputy Heather Avery.

Off-duty law enforcement officer killed

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports a reserve deputy constable from a neighboring jurisdiction got into a crash with an 18-wheeler in the eastbound lanes of I-10 East near Highway 124.

Officials said the deputy was conducting traffic control along the interstate.

"Deputy Avery was a shining example"

In a social media post, the Jefferson County Pct. 1 Constable's Office said, "We are heartbroken by the tragic events of this morning that claimed the life of Reserve Deputy Heather Avery. Deputy Avery was a shining example of what is good in law enforcement and was a proud member of our department. Constable Pollard extends her condolences to her family and to everyone who knew, loved, and was touched by Deputy Avery. Arrangements are pending."