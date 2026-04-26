'Of Course It’s Good': Jessica Secrest on her new cookbook, and tasting the unexpected at Hugo’s in Houston

This week on Foodies and Friends, Katie Stone sat down with the one and only Jessica Secrest for a conversation that was as delightful as its location Hugo Ortega’s namesake restaurant. Of course, when you put two Moms of picky eaters together, the conversation stretches beyond one show.

In part one, Jessica opens up about her culinary roots, sharing how her journey didn’t start in a professional kitchen, but rather through a lifelong obsession with "the perfect bite." From experimenting with family recipes to becoming a go-to voice for home cooks, Jessica’s path has always been driven by one simple rule: if it isn’t delicious, why bother?

Katie jumps on a frozen yogurt recipe that Jessica suggests is good for breakfast or snacks, and considers postponing the interview so that she can go home and make the dish.

Chef Hugo brings out some classic dishes including grilled octopus, gulf snapper ceviche and the fried grasshoppers. All new tastes for Jessica and she appreciated each one!

The highlight of the conversation was a deep dive into Jessica’s new cookbook, Of Course It’s Good. More than just a collection of recipes, the book is a manifesto for confident cooking. Jessica explained to Katie that the title isn't just a boast, it’s a promise. She designed these dishes to be foolproof, flavor-forward, and guaranteed to earn a "wow" at the dinner table. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a kitchen novice, Jessica’s mission is to get you tasting new things and stepping outside your culinary comfort zone with bold textures and unexpected pairings.

While Katie explained the Houston culinary scene, Jessica delighted in sharing her experience at Bucee’s and her excitement at visiting a H-E-B plus store. Katie of course spoke fondly about the butter tortillas!

In part two, we discover Jessica’s passion for garlic, a favorite recipe from the new cookbook and Chef Hugo delights Jessica with a lesson on chocolate caliente, churros and other traditional Mexican regional dishes.

You can follow Jessica Secrest on her social media platforms @applesauceandadhd

Image 1 of 10 ▼

Discover more about Houston restaurants and their chefs-watch older episodes of Foodies & Friends here.

More on the Cleverley Stone Foundation

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends is available on demand on FOX Local on your smart TV, and on the Houston Restaurant Weeks YouTube channel.

Affectionately called "The Diva of Dining," Cleverley Stone made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston and support local restaurants. She created Houton Restaurant Week in 2003, which has now expanded to a 4 week-long dining experience. "Dine Out & Do Good" was Stone’s mantra, and her tireless efforts spurred an annual citywide boom in restaurant revenues and contributions to The Houston Food Bank.

Cleverley Stone passed away on May 28, 2020, following a lengthy battle with cancer. Her final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name.

Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, created The Cleverley Stone Foundation to continue her mother’s mission and legacy.

Houston Restaurants Weeks takes place August 1 through Labor Day every year.

Eat Drink HTX is a two-week-long charity dining event in February, developed for casual and fast casual restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops & food trucks.

Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $22 million over the past 21 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event, Eat Drink HTX, is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas.

Houston Restaurant Weeks- August 1 – September 7, 2026. Menus go online July 15, 2026, here.