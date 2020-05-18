Ocean City bar promotes social distancing with giant inflatable inner tube tables

An Ocean City, Maryland, bar and grill is using ‘bumper tables’ to separate customers and keep them six feet apart in order to meet social distancing guidelines amid the pandemic.

Footage captured by John Middlebrook shows people rolling out the customized tables at Fish Tales Bar & Grill.

The giant inflatable inner tubes on wheels were manufactured by Revolution Event in direct response to the current climate we live in.

On the day of their arrival, the seafood joint also took to Facebook to share the unique tables being rolled into the restaurant.

An order from the town allowed hotels and short-term rentals to begin accepting guests from May 14, drawing visitors to the area over the weekend.

