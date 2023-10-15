NRG and Verizon have joined forces to provide Texan fans with an elevated game-day experience through the introduction of their latest 5G technology.

Using this collaboration, fans will be able to engage during the game in an entirely new way, delivering faster and more immersive experiences inside and outside the stadium.

As part of NRG Stadium's latest technology upgrade, Verizon has installed Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), DAS Bunkers, and Verizon's back of the house hardware.

SUGGESTED:LIST: Houston Texans ranked #3 for cheapest beer in the NFL

According to Verizon officials, DAS is a network of cables and antennas that are installed in high-traffic environments such as stadiums, convention and shopping centers, offices, train stations, airline terminals, and even densely populated outdoor areas.

Guillermo Salinas, Network System Performance Director for Verizon, stated, "This technology isn't just about improving connectivity; it's about enhancing the entire stadium experience."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The new technology will provide fans and coaches with internet connection on and off the field.

Salinas said, Verizon has taken significant steps to upgrade the network infrastructure at NRG Stadium, enabling support for over 72,000 fans during events.

RELATED: New food and drinks at NRG Stadium this season

Jeff Schmitz, VP and Chief Information Officer of the Texans said "By using the software, coaches can provide plays directly to their quarterbacks through their helmets.

Schmitz says that guests are also open to using the software during game day. From digital tickets on their phones to parking to walking into the stadium, the technology will make life easier for fans.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to Verizon officials, the network could even assist with security, since it allows police officers to conduct better surveillance, enhance employee communication, and ensure a safe and efficient event environment if they patrol parking lots.

Fans can enjoy more of an immersive experience, interactive games, and stay connected to social media, according to Salinas. The new technology was recently used with concerts like Beyoncé "Renaissance World Tour" and Taylor Swift," The Eras Tour".