Houston Texans fans might be saying "beer me" more often when they’re at NRG Stadium.

According to a new study by sports betting resource aGamble.com, Houston Texans rank 3rd for teams with the cheapest beer prices in the NFL.

A beer at NRG Stadium will only set fans back an average of $6.00, which is the third lowest in the entire league.

Cheapest Beer in the NFL

#1. Tied: Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, New York Giants ($5)

#2. Cincinnati Bengals ($5.53)

#3. Houston Texans ($6)

#4. Washington Commanders ($6.75)

#5: Tied: Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns ($7)

Most Expensive Beer

#1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($12)

#2. Tied: San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars ($11.50)

#3. Tied: Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers ($11)

#4. Tied: New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans ($10.50)

#5: Tied: Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers ($10)

When Houston fans factor in a beer ($6), parking ($30.11), a hot dog ($5.25) and a general admission ticket ($117.45), a game will cost fans $158.81.

You can find the full study here.