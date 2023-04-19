"I went up there on Tuesday, no one was there. Went up there Wednesday, nobody was there," said Bill Salvati.

Salvati has been watching Atlas Design and Remodeling at 6424 Highway 6 North like a hawk.

"$3,755," that's how much Salvati says he gave the business on March 25 to have his kitchen remodeled. He's got nothing in return.

"I go up there and sit," he said. "I sit for three or four hours."

"I had several companies come out to the house, and this was not the cheapest. It was not the most expensive," said Lisa Moore.

Moore paid Atlas $14,500 to remodel her kitchen.

She too says she's got zilch to show for the $7,500 she gave the business.

Last Saturday, she went to the Atlas showroom.

"I wanted to cry," Moore said. "I work hard for my money. My husband is a retired veteran, it's hard."

At 2 p.m. we found the business closed and no call back.

"We want to renovate it, give it life again, so we can enjoy it for the rest of our lives," said Eleftherios Simitsis, who goes by ‘Lefty.’

Lefty says he gave Atlas $57,000 for a new kitchen, new floors, bathrooms, and a fireplace.

He says Atlas owner Mohamed Alaoui assured him last October everything would be done by Christmas. While some work was done on the bathrooms, Lefty says the majority of the work he paid for has yet to happen.

"Now he just disappeared, and I'm supposed to be one of the lucky ones because I have things done," Lefty said.

Lisa Moore's bank refunded her $7,000.

"The Next Door App is lighting up," she said. "There's a lot of unhappy people who are out a lot of money.

Bill and Lefty have filed police reports.

"If I don't get the money, it hurts some. But how about the people who are out $70,000 - $100,000," Salvati said.

"I can trick you, so give me your money. Bye bye," Lefty said.