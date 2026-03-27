Driver found dead in bullet-ridden vehicle north of Jacinto City

The Brief A male driver was found dead inside a crashed car ridden with bullets that had also crashed in an area north of Jacinto City. HPD Lt. Ali says they are investigating whether the victim was shot at the location he crashed or if he was shot somewhere else. One shell casing was found outside the car, according to police.



Houston police are investigating after finding a man dead inside a vehicle with several bullet holes in an area north of Jacinto City.

What we know:

Lieutenant Ali reports officers were called by the Houston Fire Department for help with a scene on Woodforest Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a Hyundai sedan had crashed into a barrier and was riddled with bullet holes.

The driver was still inside and was pronounced dead at the scene. One shell casing was found outside of the car, according to police.

Lt. Ali says they are investigating whether the victim was shot at the location he crashed or if he was shot somewhere else.

Investigators are searching the area for possible surveillance video.

What we don't know:

The victim's cause of death is unknown, and they have not been identified.

Investigators have no lead on a possible suspect.