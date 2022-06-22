Northeast Houston residents dealing with mold, leaks, rat droppings in apartments begging for help

Some residents in northeast Houston say the mold, leaks, clogged sewers causing toilets to overflow into their apartments, and even rat droppings in their homes have gotten out of control. They say they're living in conditions hazardous to their health, and they fear for their and their children's safety.

Residents in the Sterlingshire Apartments say they realize they live near Mesa Road and Tidwell, but they say it feels like it’s a world away from acceptable living conditions in a city as prosperous as Houston.

"These are inhumane conditions. No human being should be forced to live like this," says Community Activist Quanell X. "Even though these residents are low-income residents they are still human beings. What we have witnessed today is the worst case of a slumlord I have ever seen in my history as an activist."

"How can they do this to us?" asks one woman.

Tour a number of the apartments in the Sterlingshire Apartment complex, and you won’t likely forget what you see, such as water leaks that have soaked through wet walls leaving holes, black mold even in carpeting, roaches, and rat droppings even inside the stove and on kitchen counters.

"This is a disgrace," Quanell adds. "This is really a crime against humanity."

A number of the residents say they haven’t had working appliances such as a stove or refrigerator for some time, and they say clogged sewer lines often force raw sewage into their apartment.

"They’re having these people live in less than third-world conditions," says Quanell. "These are inhumane conditions. Not even a dog would be allowed to live in this apartment without the homeowners being cited."

The residents say living in the filth and mold with the unbearable stench is causing them and their children to get sick.

"I’ve been going through this. My 4-year-old she got diagnosed with asthma here," says resident Fredericka Kinds. "My 2-year-old got diagnosed with asthma here. I took him (a new baby) two weeks ago, and he got diagnosed."

Several residents also say they’re afraid to report the way they’re living because they fear CPS will take their kids away.

"These people are pretty much being held hostage here in the poor conditioned apartment complex by using forms of retaliation," Dr. Candace Matthews, Executive Director at the Children of Diversity Foster Adoption Agency in Houston, adds.

"All we’re asking is for city officials, state officials, and government officials to please come over here and take a tour of this apartment complex for yourself and bring a mask with you because you may well be sick and need to go to the hospital before you leave," Quanell says.

So are these HUD violations? FOX 26 has not heard back from the Houston Housing Authority or from the owner of the Sterlingshire Apartments, as of this writing.

The Houston Health Department, on the other hand, says it will definitely investigate complaints of leaks, mold, rats, and other pests. Residents are also urged to call 311 with any potential apartment health or safety violations.