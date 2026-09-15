The Brief A woman in her mid-20s is dead after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Houston on Little York Road. Police say the woman was either sitting or walking in the roadway when she was hit by a grey or black sedan. Witnesses at the scene provided police with information.



A hit-and-run crash in northeast Houston is being investigated by the Houston Police Department after a woman was killed Monday evening.

Deadly hit-and-run crash in East Little York

What we know:

Sergeant M. Sudduth with the Vehicular Crimes Division says officers were called to Little York Road in the East Little York/Homestead area around 10:54 p.m.

A woman in her mid-20s was found in the roadway and was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the woman stepped into the roadway when she was hit by a grey or black sedan. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and left the scene, turning eastbound on Little York Road, officials say.

Witnesses stayed at the scene to provide information.

What we don't know:

The woman has not been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the wanted driver or the vehicle in this case is asked to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.