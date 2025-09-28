North Houston cantina shooting: 3 shot by security guard during attack

article

A triple shooting at a cantina in north Houston early Sunday morning left two men critically injured and an employee with minor injuries after a licensed security guard fired his weapon during an altercation, police said.

Cantina Barba Triple Shooting

What we know:

The incident happened at 3:31 a.m. at 3701 North Main, according to Assistant Chief Luis Menendez-Sierra of the Houston Police Department.

Menendez-Sierra said the incident began when a security guard at the cantina was told by workers that a man was refusing to leave the bathroom. The guard escorted the man outside, where a verbal argument escalated.

The male was accompanied by six or seven friends who allegedly began to attack the security guard.

What they're saying:

"The security guard said once he was on the ground, and they were fighting, and he was being attacked, that he felt someone was reaching for his weapon, at which point he pulled out his weapon and discharged several times," Menendez-Sierra said.

Two males were struck in the chest and taken to nearby hospitals. An employee, described as a bystander, was also struck in the hand and suffered minor injuries, and was taken to the hospital.

The security guard complained of medical issues at the scene and was taken to the hospital.

The Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults Division is conducting the preliminary investigation.

Authorities are gathering witness statements and will present the facts to the Harris County District Attorney's office, which will make the final decision regarding any charges. Police urged any additional witnesses to come forward.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved have not been released.