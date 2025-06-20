North Freeway police chase: 1 injured, 2 in custody after crash, police say

Houston police placed two men in custody after a high-speed chase in north Houston early Friday morning.

Lieutenant Khan reports officers saw a vehicle traveling at a high-rate of speed on I-45 northbound and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver did not stop and led police on a short pursuit, reaching over 100 mph at one point, according to officials.

Police say the suspect's vehicle crashed into another vehicle near I-45 and Beltway 8. Two people got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene but were later caught and placed in custody.

The male driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital in stable condition.