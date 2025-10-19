'Massive' fire reported near North Freeway; roads partially closed
SPRING, Texas - A large fire has been reported in north Harris County, and deputies have closed off part of the roadways, so crews can battle the flames.
North Harris County: Spring Cypress Road fire
What we know:
According to the Precinct 4 Constable's Office, the fire is at a tire shop near the North Freeway and Spring Cypress Road.
Spring fire crews are on scene to put out the flames.
(Photo credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Authorities are asking anyone nearby to avoid the area.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
The Source: Mark Herman, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable.