'Massive' fire reported near North Freeway; roads partially closed

The Brief The fire was reported at a tire shop near Spring Cypress Road and I-45. Roadways are partially closed. No injuries have been reported.



A large fire has been reported in north Harris County, and deputies have closed off part of the roadways, so crews can battle the flames.

North Harris County: Spring Cypress Road fire

What we know:

According to the Precinct 4 Constable's Office, the fire is at a tire shop near the North Freeway and Spring Cypress Road.

Spring fire crews are on scene to put out the flames.

(Photo credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone nearby to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.