Non-profit helps return World War II veteran from Galveston's remains to his family

Only on FOX 26, Galvestonian Steve Anderson and his sisters grew up hearing many heroic stories about their uncle, Marine Corps Reserve 1st Lt. Justin G. “Buddy” Mills.

On Nov. 20, 1943, Lt. Mills was killed during intense fighting at Tarawa during WWII. Approximately 1,000 marines and sailors were killed, and more than 2,000 were wounded in that battle.

Lt. Justin Mills’ remains were never recovered. Now, decades later, due to the diligence of the nonprofit recovery group called History Flight, Anderson’s uncle is finally returning to the United States. Because of his Silver Star Medal, he will be buried with full honors at Arlington National Cemetery in April.

Lt. Mills was a Class of 1935 graduate of Ball High School in Galveston. When school staff learned this, they were determined to dig deep into their archives to find the hero’s history. Steve Anderson met with them this week to see their findings and share his own memories as well.



