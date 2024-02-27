Noah Johnson Amber Alert: Mother seen in Kansas City, Missouri, officials say

An Amber Alert was issued in Kansas City, Missouri for the 1-year-old who was at the center of a Texas Amber Alert out of Houston weeks ago.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, an Amber Alert was issued in Kansas City on Tuesday night for 1-year-old child Noah Johnson, who had an Amber Alert issued for him on Feb. 8.

BACKGROUND STORY: Texas AMBER ALERT: Missing 1-year-old last seen in southeast Harris County

The infant was last believed to be seen with his mother, 38-year-old Kamilah Johnson. She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 170 pounds.

Noah was last seen wearing a Navy shirt and pants with a flower pattern. He has brown eyes and has hair braided in cornrows.

RELATED: Noah Johnson Amber Alert: New video shows mother talking with police, CPS

MSHP stated the suspect was last known to be at a Walmart on West 133rd Street in Kansas City on Monday at 9:45 p.m.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The mother and child were last seen traveling in a white 2007 GMC Yukon with a Texas license plate STM 7097.

The statewide Amber Alert for Noah Johnson was later discontinued on Feb. 16.