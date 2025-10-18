Houston-area 'No Kings' protests: What to know

The Brief A second round of "No Kings" protests is scheduled in Greater Houston and across the country. Officials and organizers reported thousands of attendees during the first round of rallies in June. The rallies are held as a protest against President Donald Trump, comparing his actions to a king's.



Houston-area "No Kings" protests

What we know:

According to the No Kings website map, nine rallies are planned in Greater Houston.

Katy: 12–1 p.m.

Houston's Discovery Green: 12-2 p.m.

Pasadena: 12–2 p.m.

Pearland: 12–2 p.m.

Richmond: 12–2 p.m.

Huntsville: 12–3 p.m.

Conroe: 12–4 p.m.

Houston City Hall: 2–6 p.m.

Clear Lake: 4–6 p.m.

FOX 26 has also been notified of earlier protests in Kingwood, Conroe, Cypress, and The Woodlands.

At least six "No Kings" protests were held around Houston during the first round in June. Organizers and officials reported thousands of attendees for the events, saying the demonstrations were peaceful.

‘No Kings’ rallies across the U.S.

Big picture view:

More than 2,600 rallies are planned in cities large and small, organized by hundreds of coalition partners. They said rallies are being planned within a one-hour drive for most Americans.

The No Kings Day of Defiance are large single-day mobilizations that have taken place since President Donald Trump returned to office to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of the country’s democracy, according to a statement by organizers.

What does 'No Kings' mean?

The backstory:

The "No Kings" theme was arranged by the 50501 Movement . Demonstrators have called for Trump to be "dethroned" as they compare his actions to those of a king and not a democratically elected president.

