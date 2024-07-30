Harris County man charged with capital murder in girlfriend's death

A Harris County man is in custody after Sheriff Ed Gonzalez claims he shot his girlfriend to death.

Nicholas F. Finley, 34, is charged with Capital Murder for shooting and killing his girlfriend, 29-year-old Merseana Struggs, on July 19 at 505 Cypress Station.

According to authorities, Struggs was attempting to run through an apartment complex to escape Finley. She tried to get into someone's car but wasn't able to and kept running until she collapsed.

Sheriff Gonzalez reports Finley stood over her and shot into her body with a pistol and unloaded gunshots into her. Struggs was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the shooting, Finley ran with Struggs' purse and vehicle. Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Office later arrested Finley. He was charged and booked into the Harris County Jail. Court records state Finley was denied bond.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has this statement:

Intimate Partner violence is a national epidemic. Here locally, in unincorporated Harris County, intimate partner murders account for about 35% of all murders this year. Love shouldn’t hurt. It’s important to recognize the signs of abuse and take action against violence against women. We truly need to take a stand together, collaborate, and work together to ensure that individuals who may not want to reach out or seek out services know better ways to plan for their safety and to know more about the resources available to them. For anyone affected by family or intimate partner violence, there is support available through crisis lines and local support services.

Leaving an abusive relationship is the most dangerous time. If you are considering leaving your relationship, there are several resources available.

First, you're urged to call a domestic violence expert to first come up with a safety plan. You can then reach out to HPD's DART unit anytime at (713) 308-0080. Even if you prefer help from a non-profit or church, the team can connect you with the correct organization.

You can also reach out to the Houston Area Women's Center at (713) 528-6798 or online by clicking here.