NFL teams, players take public stance against racial injustice

The 2020 NFL season is noticeably different with little to no fans inside the stadiums, but this season is also marked with teams and players taking a public stance on ending racial injustice.

On the NFL’s opening weekend, each team took a different approach to protesting racial injustice from locking arms, kneeling, raising fists or staying in the locker room entirely during the Star-Spangled Banner and the Black anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”



Some teams like the Seahawks and the Falcons chose to take a knee after kick-off, while some players donned messages of victims.

New Orleans Saints star quarterback Drew Brees wore a shirt that said “Say Her Name” during warm-up. The message refers to Breonna Taylor—who was killed by Louisville police in March.

NFL senior vice president Peter O’Reilly says the league is supportive of players and teams taking a stance on systemic racism and using their wide-cast platform to spread the message.

"It's not just a name on a helmet. You say, 'say her name' – it’s about say their stories. It’s about players explaining why they might have chosen to choose a certain victim and honor them or tell those stories," said O'Reilly.

Other football fans here in Houston seemed supportive of the NFL's initiative and recognized that sports in 2020 is no longer just about escaping reality.

"There's bigger things than sports. You're actually seeing people with perspective on actual issues in the world, especially in our country," said Linzee Miller.

"I think we’ve brushed it under the table long enough. I think sports is a great distraction from life and stresses but at some point there are some issues you just can’t brush under the table," said Jack Capito.

"They can take whatever stance they want. They’re right. Whether you agree with it or not, it’s their platform not my platform," said Christina McCasland and Donaimian Hankston.

"I have no problem using sports to promote political messages. You already have a captive audience, you have an invested audience. It’s a good platform to spread positive messages," said Tristan Richards.