The Vets, an online vet clinic, have provided essential tips to help pet owners navigate the potential distress caused by loud noises, particularly fireworks, during festive celebrations.

Experts advise pet owners to recognize their animals' unique sensitivities. They recommend microchipping pets and verifying whether their contact information is current.

According to experts, microchipping is particularly crucial for dogs, since they tend to bolt in fear and run away once frightened.

It is recommended that you close all of your curtains and play calming music on the radio or phone at a low volume to create a calm environment for your pet. This will minimize both sound and light disturbance, providing them with a comfortable environment.

The Vets also suggest pet owners engage their dogs in physical activity, so that dogs with stored energy don't react strongly to fireworks. Exercise not only burns excess energy but also triggers the release of endorphins, known as "happy" hormones, Vet says.

According to Vets, a pet may require medication if anxiety persists. Although sedatives are no longer recommended, anxiety-reducing medications can significantly improve the quality of life for dogs suffering from firework phobias.

You should consult your veterinarian well in advance to find out which treatment options are best for your pet.