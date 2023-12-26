New Year's Eve cold case: Mother still searching for justice after deadly hit and run

It's been a long year of questions and grieving for Luz Martinez.

"I am lost without my son," she said.

On New Year's Eve of 2022, a driver hit her son, 37-year-old Paul Jesus Martinez and just kept driving.

"I know that this has to be eating up at this person's conscious," said Luz.

Paul, who also went by Salvador, was walking on Sweetwater Lane in North Houston on December 31st. He was on his way to see a friend's memorial, not knowing he would soon have one jus yards away.

"Paul was struck by a vehicle on his way back home," said Luz.

Whoever hit Paul, never stopped to check on him.

"He was just left there to die, he did die on the scene," she said.

Luz says her son had a big heart and loved deeply. She is begging anyone with information to do the right thing this New Year and come forward.

"I don't hate the person, I just want them to come forward," she said. "I haven't forgotten about it, and I'm going to keep fighting for this."

If you know anything, you can call 713-222-TIPS. Your information could land you a cash reward. This is an anonymous tip line. No one on the other side will ever know who you are if you call.